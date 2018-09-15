Davis wins Powerlifting World Championship

OKEECHOBEE — Former Okeechobee Brahman Sarah Helen Davis recently traveled as a member of Team USA to compete at the International Powerlfting Federation 2018 Junior Equipped World Championships in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Sarah brought home a World Championship in her 84kg weight class by defeating the world’s best junior lifters from other countries including Norway, Germany and Russia.

Powerlifting is an international sport and is different than weight lifting. The junior division is limited to men and women lifters between the ages of 19 and 23 years old. Powerlifters compete in three different events: Squat, Bench Press, and Dead Lift.

Sarah’s winning lifts were: Squat-220kg (484 .lb); Bench Press 157.5 kg. (346.5 lb); Dead Lift 220 kg (484 lb.) for a total of 597.5 kg (1314.5 lb.). She earned individual medals in the Squat (silver), Bench Press (gold) and Dead Lift (gold) with her total combined weight giving her the overall gold medal for the world championship.

Sarah began competing in powerlifting while a student at Texas A&M University. She is also the reigning women’s two-time U.S. Powerlifting Collegiate National Champion in her weight class as well as a four-time All American. She currently holds thirty individual U.S. Powerlifting records for the state of Florida.

While at Okeechobee High School, Sarah was a three-sport athlete starring in softball, volleyball and weightlifting. She also excelled in the classroom as she was the Class of 2013 Valedictorian and Senior Class President.

Sarah graduated from Texas A&M University with a Masters in Civil Engineering and is currently a Water Resources Engineer for HDR Engineering.

Sarah is the daughter of Jim and Candace Davis and the granddaughter of Ed and Diane Davis.

The Lake Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and now includes news from around the lake every Wednesday.