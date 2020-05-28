Dairy Maid milk truck comes to Hendry County

LABELLE — Farmers across the nation, and especially in Florida, have had to get a little creative during the current pandemic. Many have reorganized and begun or increased direct-to-consumer sales — those that have been beneficial both to the public and to farmers, preventing some from having to waste their product. Dairy sales, or lack thereof, have been one of the biggest concerns during the COVID-19 crisis. But one Florida farm has been making its rounds, selling fresh whole milk, chocolate milk, whipping/butter cream and even cheese and cheese curds, from their truck.

“Dakin Dairy Farms is the only dairy farm in Florida open to the public that produces and bottles their own milk right on the farm,” their website states. They go on to explain, “In 2002, the Dakin family realized their dream of constructing a new, state-of-the art dairy farm in Manatee County, incorporating sustainable practices into the facility, including year-round production of fresh grasses rich in omegas and conjugated linoleic acids that are incorporated into their cows’ diet. The result is nutrition-packed milk with amazing flavor and an off the chart chocolate milk!”

Dakin Dairy Farms has been committed to helping communities in need. They even set up a GoFundMe.com account, in order to process the milk they were having to dump.

“We have had an outpouring of calls asking how people can help us donate to our communities who have been struggling to provide for their families. We thought this would be the easiest way for people to donate for processing the milk that we are continuing to send out daily for donations to all that we can,” they explained in a Facebook post. “We are continuing to sell our unlimited milk at a discounted rate, through our farm market and our Dakin Milk Maid. Our hearts are extremely touched by all the support we have received and we thank each and every one of you for reminding us that we are all in this together.”

Dakin Dairy Farm’s Milk Maid Truck will be selling their dairy products in LaBelle on Wednesday, June 3, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Clementine’s Southern Boutique, located at Hardee Street in LaBelle.

Their products are also being sold now at Ferrell’s Markets in Okeechobee.

For more updates, Dakin Dairy can be followed on Facebook and Instagram, or visit their website: dakindairyfarms.com. Their GoFundMe can be found here: gf.me/u/xyavbxc.