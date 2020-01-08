Cultural Council offering $7,500 artists’ fellowships in 2020

LAKE WORTH BEACH — The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County announces a new initiative for 2020: It is launching a new funding program for artists across all disciplines designed to honor and support the creative individuals who comprise Palm Beach County’s cultural sector, according to a flier from the organization.

“Through a generous grant from the Leonard and Norma Klorfine Foundation, the Cultural Council will award five ‘Artist Innovation Fellowships’ worth $7,500 apiece,” the flier says.

Two workshops have already taken place for anyone interested to learn about this fellowship program, one in Jupiter and one at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center in Belle Glade (on Dec. 17).

Dave Lawrence, the Cultural Council’s president and CEO, said: “We welcomed 10 attendees to our Artist Innovation Fellowship Program workshop in Belle Glade. Everyone was excited for the program and appreciated that we brought a workshop to the city.

“It’s our mission to grow Palm Beach County’s cultural community, and we look forward to supporting local creative professionals through this new grant program,” Mr. Lawrence said.

Two more workshops are still scheduled. The third one will be tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 8, beginning at 6 p.m. at Old School Square in Delray Beach.

The last workshop will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Palm Beach Photographic Centre in downtown West Palm Beach.

“Innovation is the result of two things — a willingness to take risks, and being creative in nature,” Alexander W. Dreyfoos, the business leader, philanthropist and Cultural Council founder, once said.

“The Cultural Council believes that a strong cultural sector actively contributes to a community’s economic vitality and is central to quality of life,” said Mr. Lawrence.

“This fellowship is different from other professional development opportunities because it leaves room for personal creative growth. We believe our community will benefit greatly from this investment as these artists work to foster innovation and creativity through their chosen activities,” he said.

Fellows may explore new ideas, new or familiar avenues of artistic expression, apprenticeships, research or instruction between May 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021.

Anyone interested in taking advantage of these opportunities has only a few weeks to learn more and make a submission. Applications must be in by Jan. 31. To find out about the eligibility requirements, the application process, helpful grant writing tips and important information about submitting “impactful suppport materials,” go online to palmbeachculture.com/AIFP or visit the Cultural Council’s office at 601 Lake Ave. in Lake Worth Beach.

Applicants must be professional artists who have worked in the arts for at least 10 years, have lived in Palm Beach County for at least three years and are actively pursuing a career in the field. Fellowships will be awarded to applicants who demonstrate a sustained level of accomplishment, commitment and artistic excellence. A regional panel of discipline-specific arts professionals will evaluate and select applicants before making a recommendation to the Cultural Council’s board of directors for final approval.

Attendance at one of the free workshops is optional but strongly suggested. The same material will be covered in all workshops, but potential participants must RSVP to vjackson@palmbeachculture.com.

Fellowship recipients will be notified of their selection in March 2020. A formal announcement of the fellows will be made at the Cultural Council’s Muse Awards on Thursday, April 2.

The Cultural Council will also coordinate a group exhibition and performance opportunity for the fellows to present their experiences to the public in May 2021 — as part of the council’s annual MOSAIC (Month of Shows, Art, Ideas & Culture) celebration.

The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County is celebrating its 42nd year of supporting the arts (since 1978).