Courthouse chime donors recognized

LABELLE — Hendry County Commission Chairman Mitchell Wills (top photo) started the board’s regular meeting July 16 with a resolution of recognition: “Hendry County would like to recognize the following supporters for those generous donations to help to fund the clock tower chimes in the Historic Hendry County Courthouse.” They included the City of LaBelle, David and Patricia Johnson, Judge Darrell Hill, Janet Papinaw, Ron Zimmerly and Gary Hull. “On behalf of the county and the residents of Hendry County, we’d like to say thank you!” Mr. Wills asked those present to come up to the dais for a photo, as warm applause filled the commission chamber: (front row, from left) Mr. and Mrs. David Johson, Ms. Papinaw, Mr. Zimmerly and Mr. Hull. The bottom photo was taken during installation of the new clock and chimes.