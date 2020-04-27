County to temporarily lift burn ban, food bank to visit

OKEECHOBEE – Against the advise of the Florida Forest Service, the Okeechobee County Commission temporarily suspended the county wide burn ban on Monday.

They will reconsider the burn ban on Thursday.

Commissioners Brad Goodbread and David Hazellief asked for the burn ban to be lifted. They said some of their constituents have complained they want to burn leaves and yard waste. Commissioner Bryant Culpepper said the recent rainfall should have made the ground wet enough to at least temporarily rescind the burn ban.

Commissioners Kelly Owens and Commission Chairman Terry Burroughs voted against it. Commissioner Owens said she is not comfortable asking the county fire chief to go against the recommendation by the state agency.

Treasure Coast Food Bank will distribute food at the Okeechobee Agri-Center on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon. Recipients must preregister with Treasure Coast Food Bank. Distribution will be by voucher. On Tuesday morning, a robocall and text message system will send the out the information on how to preregister. The distribution will be limited to 750 vehicles.

“This is going to be a strange number coming to your phone,” said Chairman Burroughs. “Anyone who is living in Okeechobee County that’s going to get the number across their telephone, at least try to answer because this is something that is going to allow you to get a voucher to go to a food bank.”