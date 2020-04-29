County to consider interlocal agreement to provide fire protection service inside city limits

OKEECHOBEE – At their Thursday, April 30 meeting, the Okeechobee County Commissioners will discuss the draft of an interlocal agreement for the county to provide fire protection services inside the city limits.

The meeting will be held in the historic Okeechobee County Courthouse, starting at 9 a.m. It can be viewed live online.

The draft of the interlocal agreement is part of the agenda packet available online at http://okeechobeecountyfl.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx