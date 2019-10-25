County recognizes World Polio Day

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Commissioners Thursday recognized Oct. 24 as World Polio Day.

Lake Okeechobee News/Katrina Elsken

Okeechobee County Commission Chairman Terry Burroughs (left) presented the World Polio Day proclamation to Amy Daniel at the Oct. 24 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commission.

In 1985, Rotary launched PolioPlus and in 1988 helped establish the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, which today includes the World Health Organization, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to immunize the children of the world against polio.

According to the proclamation, since 1988, polio cases have dropped by 99.9 percent. To date, Rotary has contributed more than $1.9 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries against polio.

Okeechobee County Commission Chairman Terry Burroughs presented a proclamation to Amy Daniel of the Okeechobee Rotary Club.

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com