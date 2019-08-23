County continues adult mosquito control efforts

OKEECHOBEE – Local authorities in Okeechobee County have announced that adult mosquito control applications will commence on Friday, Aug. 23, during the overnight hours weather permitting.

The backup date in the case of inclement weather is overnight Saturday, Aug. 24.

Adulticide attacks adult mosquitoes with a truck-mounted application of ultra-low volume spray.

“Even though the daily rainfall has abated, we are still seeing increased numbers of mosquito’s at out trap sites around the county.” said Mitch Smeykal, Emergency Management Director. According to Mr. Smeykal, all insecticides used have been approved specifically for this purpose and are regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

However, if people wish to avoid potential exposure to insecticide they should stay indoors and close the windows during spraying hours.

Residents can still help to reduce mosquito populations around their homes this summer by:

• Remove or empty standing water in old tires, tin cans, buckets, drums, bottles or other places where mosquitoes might breed.

• Empty plastic wading pools at least once a week and store indoors when not in use. If unused, drain swimming pools and keep dry.

• Change water weekly in bird baths, plant saucers and trays.

• Store boats covered or upside down.

• Water bowls used by pets should be emptied and refilled daily.

• Fill holes around home that may retain water.

• Keep gutters around home in good repair to avoid water build-up.

• Keep weeds and grass cut short, as adult mosquitoes look for shady places to rest during hot daylight hours.

• Be sure screens in homes are intact and tight-fitting to prevent entry of insects.

To report high concentrations of mosquito residents can call the Clarke Mosquito Hotline at 1-800-203-6485. Hours Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After hours you can leave a message which will be charted the next business day. Contacting Clarke directly allows for mapping for potential future treatments.