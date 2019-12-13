County commission honors Cassels and McCall

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Board of County Commissioners honored County Attorneys John Cassels and Laura McCall on Dec. 12 with a proclamation in honor of their retirement.

County Attorneys John Cassels and Laura McCall were honored by the Okeechobee County commissioners at their Dec. 12 meeting. Left to right are County Administrator Robbie Chartier, Commissioner Brad Goodbread, Commissioner Kelly Owens, Mr. Cassels, Commission Chairman Terry Burroughs, Mrs. McCall and Commissioner David Hazellief.

“We hereby issue this proclamation and with profound appreciation and recognition of John Cassels and Laura McCall for their dedicated commitment to the board, departments, staff and citizens of Okeechobee County,” read Commission Chairman Terry Burroughs.

“It is with great honor that Okeechobee County recognizes the retirement of Mr. John Cassels and Ms. Laura McCall of The Law Office of Cassels & McCall for their respected and distinguished career in the legal field. The firm has been the county attorney for Okeechobee County since Oct. 25, 1990, dedicating 29 years of legal services to the county.

“John Cassels’ and Laura McCall’s outstanding and selfless commitment to Okeechobee County and the community have only been surpassed by their integrity, professionalism and work ethic.

“John Cassels’ and Laura McCall’s service and legal guidance have led to some of the county’s most important accomplishments, such as: implementation of the county’s Land Development Regulations, development of the county’s code enforcement guidelines and procedures, the successful transition of the Okeechobee Development Authority Industrial Park back to the Board of County Commissioners, with many others too numerous to list.

“The firm’s sound and thoughtful advice has enabled the county to achieve success in several legally complex and challenging situations, significantly contributing to the county’s vitality and quality of life for generations to come; and

“The county is fortunate that John and Laura will remain in Okeechobee County, while enjoying new endeavors.

“We extend our personal best wishes upon their retirement as county attorneys and continued success in life’s pursuits.”

Mrs. McCall said that during the county’s centennial celebration, one of the history time line banners listed the names of county attorneys. She said her husband pointed out that Cassels and McCall has been the county attorney for more than a quarter of the time the county has been in existence.

“I guess the commissioners must think we are doing something right to have kept us around for so long,” she said.

Mrs. Cassels said she loves the Okeechobee community.

“This is our home,” said Mr. Cassels. “We wanted to make our home better in some small way.”

