County code enforcement hearing is Aug. 20

OKEECHOBEE – Twelve new cases and six old cases are on the agenda for the Okeechobee Code Enforcement Hearing on Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. in the Okeechobee Health Department Auditorium, 1728 N.W. Ninth Ave., in Okeechobee.

Failure to correct the code violations may result in a fine of up to $250 per day.



New business includes the following cases:

• Property owned by James Mench at 15836 Northwest 294th Street, was cited for: abandoned/inoperable vehicles; trash and debris; unauthorized structures; parking, storage or use of certain vehicles; outdoor storage or dumping; overgrown weeds or grass; violation of minimum housing standards; unauthorized use of land and/or building; and cages too close to property line. Correction action necessary includes: Clear property of all unauthorized, unpermitted, unsafe structures; clear property of all derelict vehicles, recreational vehicles, overgrowth, weeds and high grass. Remove all trash and debris. Remove all cages from property line.

• Property owned by Cornoa Holings ZIV LLC, at 27555 N.W. 208th Street was cited for construction without a building permit. Corrective action necessary includes: Main house and guest house require building permits. The equipment barn and horse barns require a completed Building Permit Exemption Affidavit.

• Property owned by Carroll Thomas Sr., Patricia Thomas and Carroll Thomas Jr. at 2815 S.E. 10th Ct. was cited for trash and debris, unsafe structure, overgrown weeds, grass, brushes or shrubs and condition which constitutes a safety hazard. According to the report, the mobile home does not meet minimum housing standards, is dilapidated, unsanitary and unsafe. The structure has been condemned by the building official and may not be repaired. A demolition permit is required from the Building Department to remove the mobile home from the property or demolish on site. All utilities will be disconnected within 14 days. Demolition debris, trash and overgrowth must be removed from the property.

• Property owned by Ana Gomez at 3290 N.W. Sixth Street was cited for: abandoned/inoperable vehicles; trash and debris; unauthorized occupancy of an RV; unauthorized structures, buildings and containers; parking, storage or use of certain vehicles; unsafe structure; outdoor storage or dumping; violation of minimum housing standards; and condition which constitutes a safety hazard. According to the report the unpermitted mobile home does not meet minimum housing standards and has been condemned by the building official. A demolition permit is required from the Community Development Department to remove the mobile home from the property or demolish on site. All utilities will be disconnected in 14 days.

• Property owned by Christopher Aguilar at 3964 N.W. Fourth St., was cited for abandoned/inoperable vehicles, operating a business in residential zoning, outdoor storage or dumping and commercial use of county right-of-way. Corrective action required includes: Remove all outdoor storage including dismantled, partially dismantled, obsolete or wrecked vehicles, appliance, household good, machinery or their parts from this property and county right-of-way. County code does not allow operation of a salvage or scrap business in this zoning. Cease operation of salvage or scrap business. All vehicles must have current license and registration or be stored inside a completely enclosed building.

• Property owned by Juan Aguilar and 3966 N.W. Fourth St., was cited for abandoned/inoperable vehicles, operating a business in residential zoning, outdoor storage or dumping and commercial use of county right-of-way. Corrective action required includes: Remove all outdoor storage including dismantled, partially dismantled, obsolete or wrecked vehicles, appliance, household good, machinery or their parts from this property and county right-of-way. County code does not allow operation of a salvage or scrap business in this zoning. Cease operation of salvage or scrap business. All vehicles must have current license and registration or be stored inside a completely enclosed building.

• Property owned by James R. Conroy at 3140 S.E. 23rd St. was cited for roof deterioration and for the condition of the building. The property owner was directed to obtain permits to repair or replace the roof and to pressure wash or pain the exterior of the home.

• Property owned by William and Crystal Griffin at 21662 N.W. 260th St. was cited for unauthorized structures, outdoor storage or dumping, violation of minimum housing standards an unauthorized used or land and/or buildings. The structures on the property are not permitted and must be removed. Permits must be obtained from the Okeechobee County Planning and Development Department.

• Property owned by Joaquin Dominguez and tenants at 3252 N.W. First St. was cited for abandoned/inoperable vehicles, parking, storage or use of certain vehicles, outdoor storage or dumping and overgrown weeds or grass. Corrective action necessary includes clearing property of all overgrowth, high grass and weeds; removing unlicensed vehicles from rear of the property and clearing property of all outside storage and trash.

• Property owned by Mark C. Kramer at 1037 N.E. 30th Ave., was cited for abandoned/inoperable vehicles, trash and debris, construction without a building permit, outdoor storage or dumping and overgrown grass and weeds. Correction action necessary includes removal of all unlicensed, inoperable and abandoned vehicles from the property; clear property of all junk, trash, debris and outdoor storage or wood, household appliances and scrap materials; obtain proper permits or remove rear addition.

• Property owned by Annette Sheppard at 808 N.E. 15th Ave. was cited for abandoned/inoperable vehicles, trash and debris, tiles or shingles missing from the roof, outdoor storage or dumping and overgrown weeds and grass. Correction action necessary includes: Clear property of accumulation of outdoor storage, trash and debris, clear overgrown weeds and grass; and, roof repair or replacement by a licensed contractor.

• Property owned by Toni Deibler at 853 N.E. 29th Terrace was cited for trash and debris and outdoor storage or dumping. Corrective action necessary includes: Remove all junk, trash and debris from property, remove accumulations of wood and other materials.

Old business cases include the following:

• Property owned by Kristal Hoover at 14869 N.W, 308th St., was cited for construction of a pole barn without a permit. The property owner was instructed to obtain a permit from the Department of Planning and Development.

• Property owned by Shirley Upthegrove at 7930 S.E. 57th Drive, was cited for violation of minimum housing standards. To bring the property up to code, the mobile home must be repaired by a licensed contractor with proper permits.

• Property owned by Franklin A. Sweat and Kimberly M. Sweat at 3525 S.W. 17th St., was cited for code violations. Correction action required includes: Clear the property of junk, debris, dirt piles and removing unlicensed/inoperable vehicles. No automobile vehicles or trailers of any type without current registration and license plates may be parked or stored on the property unless completely within an enclosed structure.

• Property owned by Francisco Melchor and Maria Flores at 857 N.W. 39th Circle, was cited for abandoned, inoperable vehicles, trash and debris, and outdoor storage or dumping. Corrective action required includes: Remove unlicensed vehicles or obtaining current registration and licenses for vehicles, clear property of storage, trash and debris.

• Property owned by Edmond Lambert and Jana Black at 6568 N.W. Second St., was cited for unsafe structure and condition which constitutes a safety hazard. Okeechobee County does not allow buildings for structures which are dilapidated, unsanitary and unsafe or constitute a fire hazard. The mobile homes located on this property are derelict and do not meet minimum housing standards. The structures have been condemned by the building official and may not be repaired. A demolition permit is required from the Community Development Department to remove the old mobile homes from the property or to demolish on site. All utilities including electric will be disconnected within 14 days. Outdoor storage and overgrowth on the property must also be removed.

• Property owned by Tangerlina Johnson at 3307 S.W. 22nd St. was cited for outdoor storage. The property must be cleared of all accumulations of household goods and scrap material.

