County clarifies rules on parks, boat ramps By Chris Felker Lake Okeechobee News

WEST PALM BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reports that it’s fielding lots of questions about the local executive order to reopen parks and other recreational facilities — issued this week before Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the “Safer at Home” edict for the three Southeast Florida counties while lifting it for the rest of the state.

PBC Mayor Dave Kerner’s announcement about the reopening of parks and recreation facilities and how that will be implemented apparently caused confusion. Gov. DeSantis on Wednesday, April 29, ordered the general shutdown for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties only to continue.

“We received a few questions regarding the new recreational emergency order,” said PBSO’s bulletin. “Here are some clarifications:

“PBC’s new emergency order reopens county parks, public and private golf courses, pools, marinas, and boat ramps with limitations. Park visitors must practice social distancing (keep approximately 6 feet away from others). Face coverings are strongly encouraged and should be worn.

“Parks and natural areas will be open sunrise to sunset for one-way walking, running and biking, equestrian riding, fishing, canoeing, kayaking and use of lakes while practicing social distancing.

“Basketball and volleyball courts are for individual practice only. Pickleball and tennis courts are for singles play only. Playgrounds and dog parks remain closed until further notice.

“All Palm Beach County beaches remain closed. Boat ramps are open, with limitations on capacities, based on the size of the boat. County-operated golf courses will reopen to the public on Monday, May 4, with significant modifications for single play.

“Pool capacity shall be limited to ensure that social distancing is maintained at all times. Locker room and shower facilities remain closed. Pool deck seating or lounging shall be restricted.”

For more details, go online to discover.pbcgov.org/…/C…/Emergency-Order-Number-5.pdf.