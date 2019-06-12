CORRECTION: Wrong photo ran with newspaper article

OKEECHOBEE — The Wednesday, June 12 edition of The Lake Okeechobee News included a story headlined “Woman who threatened deputy is back in jail.” The subject of the story was Heather Ellsworth of Okeechobee. Due to human error, a photo of another person with the same last name ran with the story and that photo was misidentified as Heather Ellsworth. The wrong photo also appeared briefly online with the article on the newspaper’s website. The photo has been removed from the website. We apologize for the error and any inconvenience and stress it may have caused. A correction to the story will also appear in the Friday print edition of the Lake Okeechobee News.