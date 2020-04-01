Convenience stores offer free coffee for first responders

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments LLC, which operates convenience stores across 23 states, is reminding first responders that their coffee is free at locations permitted by local ordinances. While this program is not new, it is simply a reminder and a thank-you for all the heroic work that first responders perform all day every day.

“We realize that first responders have always been extremely important in our everyday lives. We simply want to remind them that their coffee is on us!” said Arie Kotler, CEO. Mr. Kotler went on to say, “This is a small token of our appreciation and a way to just say thank you for all that you do.”

Convenience stores owned by GPM investments in the Lake Okeechobee area include:

• Town Star, 12800 State Road 70 E., Okeechobee;

• Town Star, 1865 SR 70 W., Okeechobee;

• Town Star, 2398 SR 70 W, Okeechobee;

• Town Star, 3993 SR 710 E, Okeechobee;

• Town Star, 8605 U.S. 441, Okeechobee;

• Town Star 1540 N.W. Ave. L, Belle Glade;

• Town Star 1624 NW Ave. L, Belle Glade;

• Town Star, 301 N. Main Street, Belle Glade; and,

• Town Star, 3531 E. Main St., Pahokee.