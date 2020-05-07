Construction worker struck by vehicle

GLADES COUNTY — A Florida Highway Patrol press release reported that at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Monday, May 4, a SUV operated by a 21-year-old male, of Okeechobee, was southbound on State Road 78 at the same time a pedestrian was working construction and operating a ride-on equipment used to heat and apply roadway reflectors was partially in the southbound lane of S.R. 78.

The SUV struck the pedestrian and the equipment he was working with. The SUV then struck the east guardrail and came to rest in the paved apron of S.R. 78.

The 54-year-old pedestrian, of Zephyrhills was pronounced deceased on scene.

