Community throws proms

CLEWISTON — Local high school seniors of the Class of 2020 are missing out on so much, but it seems that prom won’t be one of those things. Members of the community have rallied around Beth Browning, mostly via social media, to try to organize a prom for seniors from Glades, Hendry and Lee counties.

“Prom update: After a lot of input from community members, parents and most importantly seniors … I am beyond excited to announce Prom is on! It will be separated by schools, so every school will have their own special night.”

Ms. Browning went on, “Due to the fact that Arching Oaks Ranch is considered an outdoor venue, we are all clear with the CDC, as long as we practice certain guidelines, which we will. I will be reaching out to everyone who said they would like to help, and we will be having a meeting at Arching Oaks Ranch to finalize and make plans for this wonderful night for a much deserving group of seniors.”

“The number of students that are RSVP’ing is amazing. The emails they are sending are beyond heartfelt as many of them are writing thank yous and telling how much this prom means to them. The politeness and graciousness they are displaying truly fuels my desire to make this night one they will never forget!!!” The prom organizer, Ms. Browning added, “Arching Oaks Ranch is donating the venue for four nights!”

Safety protocols will be followed. Temperatures will be checked at the gate, and all attendees must adhere to CDC guidelines. “No one will be allowed on the premises with a fever! We are asking that if someone is not feeling well, that common sense is used and they not attend!!” said Ms. Browning. There will be security. “Arching Oaks Ranch is a private property, therefore we can remove anyone at any time for any reason. No alcohol, tobacco or drugs will be tolerated,” she went on.

“Due to the fact many had not already purchased their prom dress or rented their tuxedo, and expressing understanding of the financial strain the current pandemic has placed on everyone, if someone cannot afford or chooses to not wear formal attire, we are requiring a minimum of semi-formal dress. “This is Prom, so we want to see everyone in their finest attire! There are many tuxedo rental companies that are running specials,” explained Ms. Browning.

Prom dates are as follows:

• June 5: Moore Haven High School

• June 6: Riverdale High School

• June 12: LaBelle High School

• June 13: Clewiston High School

Seniors Must RSVP with their name and their dates name to Archingoaksranch@gmail.com Subject Line: RSVP (Name of School) Prom, no later than May 27, 2020.

Why do seniors have to RSVP? Because they need to know an exact number of who will be attending and their names. Also, they will be providing the names to the Glades County Sheriff’s Department. The organizers are being very vigilant for students’ safety and health.

“Seniors from Moore Haven High School, LaBelle High School, Clewiston High School and Riverdale High School….The deadline to RSVP for prom is Wednesday, May 27, 2020! If you don’t RSVP, You will not be allowed at the venue! Remember, it is for seniors, and one guest. We need to know the senior’s name and who their plus one will be. Guest cannot be over 21 and all names will be given to the Glades County Sheriff’s Office! Anyone suspected of inappropriate behavior will be removed off the property by security immediately! Once again, RSVPs are crucial to the success of these events. Please share this post with as many seniors as possible!!” Ms.Browning posted on Facebook.

This is a free event for Class of 2020 High School seniors. Individuals and businesses who would like to donate either money or services, please call 239-289-0052 or email Archingoaksranch@gmail.com. Ms. Browning is looking, in particular, for photographers.