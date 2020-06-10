Community Services Department announces CARES Act one-time assistance for rent and utilities

PALM BEACH COUNTY — The Palm Beach County Community Services Department (CSD) announces the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Coronavirus Relief Fund Rent and Utilities Assistance Program was offered to residents effective June 5.

The CARES Act Rent and Utilities Assistance Program provides one-time rental and/or utility assistance to eligible Palm Beach County residents who have experienced loss of income, reduction in hours, or unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are for applicants who reside in apartments, houses, townhouses, or mobile homes.

To be eligible for this assistance program applicants must:

• be a resident of Palm Beach County;

• provide documentation to prove loss of income, reduction in hours, or unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic;

• provide documentation to show they have applied or are receiving state or federal unemployment benefits;

• meet gross Area Median Income (AMI) limit not exceeding 140% AMI for the household;

• have a lease and other utilities in their name or a household member’s name;

• not have received any other financial assistance for rent and/or utilities for the period payment is requested;

• have less than $5,000 in liquid assets in checking, savings, and cash card balances;

Applicants can only receive assistance once, but may apply for multiple services. All assistance must be applied for at same time. Other restrictions may apply.

Assistance will be provided only for past due rents and/or utilities. The due dates must be after March 1, and before December 30.

Applications must be submitted through the CSD’s online portal. To apply, visit www.pbcgov.com/OSCARSS.

To learn more, visit www.pbcgov.com/communityservices. For additional frequently asked questions, visit www.pbcgov.com/csdcaresactfaq.