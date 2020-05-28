Community prom postponed following recommendation from FDOH

HENDRY COUNTY — Beth Barfield, the lead organizer for the local, unsanctioned, High School Prom issued a statement on Facebook, the afternoon of May 27.

She wrote:

“Good afternoon seniors,

“Unfortunately, all proms scheduled will have to be postponed. The following statement is from Dr. Joseph Pepe, Ed.D, MSA, Administrator at the Florida Department of Health in Glades County.

“After consulting with our Epidemiology team and CDC social distancing guidance we are advising at this time that holding a private prom on your property is not advisable due to the current levels of COVID-19 in our region. We sincerely hope events like this can occur in the near future -Joseph D. Pepe, Ed. D., MSA”

We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused anyone. However, your safety as well as the community’s safety is our top priority. We have had over 300 students RSVP, and the messages are truly inspirational and filled with heartfelt appreciation.”

Ms. Barfield explained. “As soon as the CDC, as well as our local health department deems it safe, we will reschedule. This decision to postpone was one that was difficult and very heavy on our hearts. Any questions, please don’t hesitate to email or call us at archingoaksranch@gmail.com 239-289-0052.”