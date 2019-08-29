Community plans events for Okeechobee and the area

The events listed below were submitted to the Lake Okeechobee News before Hurricane Dorian appeared as a named storm. Check with the host of the event if you think the impending hurricane might have caused the event to be canceled.

Enter wing eating contest

OKEECHOBEE — Beef O’Brady’s inaugural Labor Day Atomic Blast Wing Eating Contest will be held on Monday, Sept. 2, at 2 p.m. Contestants must be entered and paid by Friday, Aug. 30. For contest rules, prizes or questions, call 863-763-7300.

Singles pot luck set Sept. 30

OKEECHOBEE — The Gathering, 1735 S.W. 24th Ave., will host a pot luck for seniors and singles on Friday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. followed by bingo. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Public is invited.

VFW post 10539 hosts events

OKEECHOBEE — VFW Big Lake Post 10539, 3912 U.S. 441, will host the following events: On Friday, Aug. 30, there will be a steak and shrimp dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. with music by Tucson from 7 to 11 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 31, there will be hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill from noon to 4 p.m. with music by Tucson from 2 to 6 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 1, there will be wings from 1 to 5 p.m. with music by Al Jones from 2 to 6 p.m. On Monday, Sept. 2, the pavilion is open at noon. There will be music by Raisin Cane from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, is pizza night from 5 to 7 p.m. and karaoke with Cowboy from 6 to 9 p.m. The public is welcome.

Shrine Club serves dinner

Okeechobee Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St., will serve fried catfish or shrimp skewer dinners on Friday, Aug. 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., in the Oasis Lounge along with chicken wings or other bar foods from the kitchen. Live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Home cooked spaghetti dinners will be served on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. along with live music on stage for your listening and dancing pleasure. Open to the public. For information, call 863-763-3378.

VFW 9528 to host events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — VFW post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 E., will host the following events: On Friday, Aug. 30, the post will serve dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m with music by Karaoke Kop from 5 to 9 p.m. The menu will include boneless ribeye, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp and more. On Saturday, Aug. 31, the VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and dinner at 4 p.m. All proceeds benefit veteran services.

Moose Lodge to host events

OKEECHOBEE — Moose Lodge 1753, 159 N.W. 36th St., will host the following events: On Friday, Aug. 30, the kitchen is open from 4 to 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 31, there will be a taco salad dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. with music by Mike Wolski from 6 to 9 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 1, breakfast is from 8 to 9:45 a.m. and three-card bingo is from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

CSC to hold budget hearing

OKEECHOBEE — The Children’s Services Council (CSC) of Okeechobee will hold its first Public Budget Hearing for the year 2019-2020 on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 5:01 p.m., in the Okeechobee County School Board office, Room 303, 700 S.W. Second Ave.

VFW 9528 to host events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — The VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 E., will host the following events: A full breakfast will be served on Sunday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. by the Amvets. On Wednesday, Sept. 4, the VFW Auxiliary will serve a dinner of spaghetti squares and dessert at 5 p.m. The post will serve dinner on Friday, Sept. 6, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Menu includes grilled boneless rib eye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked and french fried potatoes, dessert and more with music by Crystal from 6 to 10 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 7, the VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and dinner at 4 p.m. Proceeds from all events benefit veteran services.

Church to hold bingo

OKEECHOBEE — Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 901 S.W. Sixth St., will hold bingo on Monday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Volunteers needed for roundup

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Blood Roundup is looking for volunteers to help save lives. There will be a meeting on Monday, Sept. 9, at 9 a.m. at the Methodist Church, 200 N.W. Second Ave. No matter age or training, there is a spot for you. For more information, call Raye at 863-467-2557.

Elks host events

OKEECHOBEE — The Lake Okeechobee Elks Lodge, 131 N.W. 36th St., will host the following: On Mondays beginning Sept. 9, there will be quarter bingo from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and a pock chop dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. for an $8 donation. Children under 12 can eat for a $6 donation. Take out is available and the public is welcome. Wednesdays are dollar days with hamburgers and french fries for $1 each from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Caregiver conference set

OKEECHOBEE — A Fearless Caregiver Conference will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Indian River State College Williamson Conference Center, 2229 N.W. Ninth Ave. Conference host Gary Barg, Editor-in-Chief of Today’s Caregiver magazine, will cover topics to help caregivers to find money, support and resources you need now. Limited free tickets for family caregivers. Register at CAREGIVER.COM or call 954-362-8126.

Benefit for Conner being held

OKEECHOBEE — American Legion Post 64, 501 S.E. Second St., will host Quarters for a Cause to benefit Connor Jackson on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the auction will start at 7 p.m. Wear the color green to be entered into the special raffle provided by Jennifer from Perfectly Posh. There will be an inexpensive dinner available for purchase as well as chips, sodas, and bottled waters. If you would like to make a donation of an item to be raffled or give a monetary donation on behalf of Connor, please contact Janice Pietro at 561-310-3285.

Church hosts spaghetti dinner

OKEECHOBEE — First United Methodist Church, 200 N.W. Second Ave., will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser as part of the End the Hunger Backpack Program on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. The meal is $10 per person and includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, roll, dessert and sweet tea. For tickets, see an NHS member or Mrs. Reister at Okeechobee High School, 2800 U.S. 441.

Register for the Angel Tree

OKEECHOBEE — Registration for the Okeechobee County residents for the Salvation Army Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program will be on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1500 S.W. Second Ave. Unit B. To qualify, applicants must bring: photo ID, birth certificates for children age 12 and under, proof of income, and proof of residency. For more information, call 863-763-6020.

Fish fry scheduled

OKEECHOBEE — The Pregnancy Center of Okeechobee will be hosting a fish fry on Friday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Flagler Park #3, 55 S.E. Third Ave. Menu will include fried fish, hush puppies, cole slaw, cheese grits, and a cookie. Delivery will be available for orders of five or more. For more information, please call 863-467-8748.

SKYWARN spotter class set

OKEECHOBEE — A SKYWARN weather spotter class will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Okeechobee County Emergency Operations Center, 707 N.W. Sixth St. Preregistration is required. To register or information visit, skywarn-okeechobee-basic-100519.eventbrite.com.; or contact Mitch Smeykal, Okeechobee County Division of Emergency Management at 863-763-3212.

Attend a Halloween event

OKEECHOBEE — A Halloween Extravaganza will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Agri-Civic Center, 4601 S.R. 710, from 6 to 9 p.m. Event includes a hayride in the circle, photo booth, costume contests for ages 0-15 and a Best Booth award. Candy will be distributed throughout the evening.

Salute to Veterans scheduled

MOORE HAVEN — The ninth annual Glades Salute to Veterans will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Doyle Conner Center, 900 N. U.S. 27. Opening ceremonies will begin at 5 p.m. with presentation of colors. There will be patriotic music during a catered buffet dinner, and a ceremony of special recognition to our U.S. Military Veterans of all branches. The event/dinner is free to all Veterans. A $20 donation will be accepted from non-veteran guests and tickets for dinner must be reserved by Nov. 1. For more information, call 863-612-0806 or email gladesrepublicans@gmail.com. For tickets, call 863-675-8850.

The Lake Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and now includes news from around the lake every Wednesday.