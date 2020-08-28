Community invited to come celebrate a party!

OKEECHOBEE — As community members have dealt with COVID-19 over the last six months, one young boy has had the added stress of being diagnosed with cancer to add to this. Not only was Mikie Felkins pulled out of school like other students due to the pandemic, but he also had to face two major surgeries and has been going through weekly chemotherapy, all without contact with any of his friends.

This would be difficult for a child to go through under any circumstance, but with the additional restrictions in place because of COVID-19, he is having a very difficult time. Friends and family would like to see the community come together and create a party train to cheer him up. This train would be scheduled for Sept. 5 at noon. Everyone in Okeechobee is invited to come. Please decorate your cars with bright colors, balloons or anything you can think of to cheer Mikie up.

Cars will start lining up on Eighth Ave around 11:30 a.m. and drive by, honk horns, yell, sing, wave – whatever you would like to do to show him some love. Everyone will turn around once all vehicles have gone by. They will come back and park to sing and drop gifts off at the gate if they wish. He will be outside so people can wave and greet him. The address is 10812 N.W. Eighth Ave.

Visitors will have no contact with Mikie. This is very important for his health.

Mikie doesn’t expect gifts, but he likes anything Lego, Ghost Busters and Star Wars. He would also love any homemade cards as well!