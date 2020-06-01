Community Grab and Go Mask Give Away to be held June 2 at West County Senior Center BELLE GLADE — A Community Grab and Go Mask Give Away for older adults over 65 will be held on Tuesday, June 2, from noon to 2 p.m. at the West County Senior Center, 2916 State Road #15. One bag of masks per car will be given out until supplies run out.

