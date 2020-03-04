Community events in Pahokee, Belle Glade and South Bay

Meeting for summer camp set

PAHOKEE — Join the city of Pahokee for the community meeting to assist with the signing up for summer camp and football registration on Friday, March 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Parks and Rec Center, 260 Main St.



Afro Arts Festival date set

BELLE GLADE — The annual Glades Festival of Afro Arts will be held on Saturday, March 7, at Lake Shore Park, 1224 S.W. Avenue E Place. A parade kicks off the festivities at Lake Shore Middle School, 425 W. Canal St. N., at 11 a.m.



Farmers Market to be held

BELLE GLADE — The FFA Clubs of the Glades Central High School and Glades Day School in collaboration with Gove Elementary and United Way of Palm Beach County present Community Farmers Market and Glades Day School soccer field, 400 Gator Blvd., on Saturday, March 7, from 9 to 11 a.m.



Family Fun Day planned

SOUTH BAY — A Family Fun Day and Soccer Tournament is planned for Sunday, March 8, at 100 Levee Road, South Bay. Come eat, drink and have fun from noon to 6 p.m. Fee is $200 per team (10 players maximum). Vendor spots are available. The event will raise money to support student education. For more information, call 561-301-7511.