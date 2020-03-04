Community Events in Moore Haven areas

Chalo Nitka Rodeo set

MOORE HAVEN — The Chalo Nitka Rodeo will be on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at the Bronson Arena across the street from Chalo Nitka Park on 10th Street. For information, visit ChaloNitka.com or call 863-946-0300.



Chalo Nitka Pancake Breakfast planned

MOORE HAVEN — A Chalo Nitka Pancake Breakfast is set for Saturday, March 7, from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at Moore Haven Elementary Schol, 401 Terrier Pride Drive S.W. The menu will include pancakes, bacon or sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice, coffee and milk for $7 per persons. Proceeds will benefit Moore Haven High School Class of 2020 Project Graduation. For more information, call 863-228-0481 or 863-228-0526.



Chalo Nitka Festival is coming

MOORE HAVEN — The Chalo Nitka Festival will be on Saturday, March 7, at Chalo Nitka Park on 10th Street. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and the festival will follow. For information, visit ChaloNitka.com or call 863-946-0300.