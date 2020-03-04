Community events in Clewiston area

New Beginnings Deliverance Holiness Church, hosts special service

CLEWISTON — New Beginnings Deliverance Holiness Church, 1182 Della Tobias Ave., hosts ‘Deliverance through the word of god’ Tuesday, March 10 through Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m. nightly. Elder Adolph Lee will be your host pastor. For information, call 863-233-3349 or 561-449-4521.



Red Barn hosts gospel concert

CLEWISTON — Gulf State Quartet and Simple Faith will perform together in a gospel concert to be held on Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m., at the Red Barn, located on the left after the S.R. 80 bridge between Moore Haven and Clewiston. This will be a fun an inspirational gospel concert. A love offering will be taken. For information, call Judy Swindle at 863-228-0090.



Participate in VPK program

CLEWISTON/LABELLE — If you have a child who will be four on or before Sept. 1, they are eligible to participate in Hendry County School’s Florida Voluntary Pre-K Lottery Program. You will need the child’s birth certificate, the lottery entry form which can be picked up at 475 E. Osceola St. in Clewiston or 111 Curry St. in LaBelle, and you must complete the VPK certificate of eligibility form online at www.familyservices.floridaearlylearning.com/account/login. Deadline for all applications is Friday, March 13 by 2 p.m. For questions, call 863-674-4108 or 863-983-1508.



Christian concert being held at First United Methodist Church of Clewiston

CLEWISTON — First United Methodist Church of Clewiston will present “Glory in the Glades”, a free christian concert, on Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. at Civic Park. There will be food, fellowship and more.



FLORIDA TALKS program set

LABELLE — LaBelle Heritage Museum presents its final spring FLORIDA TALKS program on Tuesday, March 24, at 7 p.m. Martha Bireda, PhD, will present the ‘African Roots of Southern Cooking’ in an interesting and entertaining discussion of African foodways brought to the American south by enslaved Africans on the perilous middle crossing. FLORIDA TALKS is a series of admission free programs. Call 863-674-0034 for information or assistance making reservations.