Community events for the Okeechobee area

Elks to host events

OKEECHOBEE — The Lake Okeechobee Elks Lodge (a smoke-free environment), 131 N.W. 36th St., will host its Dollar Day on Wednesday, March 4, when you can purchase hambugers and french fries for just a $1 each all day. On Monday, March 9, there will be quarter bingo or bar bingo from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Regular lodge hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



GFWC Junior Club to meet

OKEECHOBEE — The General Federation of Woman’s Clubs (GFWC) Okeechobee Junior Club will host its monthly meeting on Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m. at Our Village Okeechobee, 1703 S.W. Second Ave.



St. Theresa of the Child Jesus to serve fish

OKEECHOBEE — St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, 1027 Chobee Loop, will serve fish dinners with sides on Friday, March 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. A donation of $10 for each meal. Music by Jim Clark.



Mooose Lodge hosts events

OKEECHOBEE — Moose Lodge 1753, 159 N.W. 36th St., will host the following events: On Wednesday, March 4, five-card bingo is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the kitchen is open from 5 to 8 p.m. On Thursday, March 5, legion bingo is at noon and there will be lunch. On Friday, March 6, the kitchen is open from 5 to 8 p.m. and the pool tables are open. On Saturday, March 7, a chicken enchilada dinner is at 5 p.m. with music by Double D from 6 to 9 p.m. On Sunday, March 8, breakfast is from 8 to 9:45 a.m. and three-card bingo is from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.



Sacred Heart Catholic Church holds bingo

OKEECHOBEE — Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 901 S.W. Sixth St., will hold bingo on Monday, March 9, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The kitchen will serve sandwiches, snacks and drinks



ORE to meet March 9

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Retired Educators will hold a meeting on Monday, March 9, at 11 a.m. in the meeting room of Beef O’Brady’s, 608 S. Parrott Ave. Retired school employee are invited to attend.



Library Friends to meet

OKEECHOBEE — The Friends of the Library of Okeechobee will host a monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 10, at 4 p.m. at the public library, 206 S.W. 16th St.



City holds Town Hall Meeting

OKEECHOBEE — The City Council of the City of Okeechobee invites the public to a Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, March 11, at 6 p.m., at the Okeechobee Freshman Campus Auditorium. 610 S.W. Second Ave. For information, call 863-763-3372. For information, visit cityofokeechobee.com.



Mother/daughter fundraiser set

OKEECHOBEE — A spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held to benefit, mother and daughter, Bobi O’Neill and Tanya Christopher on Friday, March 13, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Okeechobee Christian Academy, Fellowship Hall, 701 S. Parrott Ave, for a donation of $10 each. Take outs will be available. A silent auction will be held at 6:30 p.m. and winners will be announced at 8:30 p.m. All donations goes to Bobi O’Neill and Tayna Christopher’s kidney transplants cost. Donations can be made at PNC Bank Account #122289188 with Memo: Bobi O’Neil FUND. For information, visit AnchorpointMinistriesinc.com or call 863-763-7800.



Speckled Perch dinner set

OKEECHOBEE — The Brahma Bull will host the Speckled Perch Rodeo Dance on Saturday, March 14, at 9 p.m. Doors open for dinner at 6:30 p.m. Music by the Saddle Tramp Band. Dinner and dance tickets available at Eli’s Western Wear, 907 N.W. Park St. Proceeds benefit local scholarships on behalf of the Okeechobee Cattlewomen.