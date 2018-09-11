Community Events for Okeechobee

Community events …

Help save lives by donating blood

The need for blood donations doesn’t stop for summer vacations. If you are in good health and over the age of 17, you can help One Blood ensure area hospitals have a safe blood supply ready to handle emergencies. Blood drives in Okeechobee include:

(we should have September dates soon)

Big Lake post honors responders

Big Lake Post #10539, 3912 U.S. 441 S.E., will host a first responders luncheon and awards on Tuesday, Sept. 11, the luncheon is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Awards start at noon. The public is welcome. Five-card bingo will be held at noon on Thursday, Sept. 13, with a pot luck dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.

Shrine Club hosts dinner

The Okeechobee Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St., off of U.S. 78 W., next to Fast Break will hold a spaghetti dinner Tuesday, Sept. 11, from 4 until 7 p.m. for your $8 donation. The dinner is open to the public and all members of the Shrine Temple. Entertainment will be provided by Jay and Patty. For information on the activities of the Okeechobee Shrine Club or to lease the club, contact the Shrine Club at 863-763-3378 or Keith at 863-634-2682.

Legion Post #64 plans events

American Legion Post #64, 501 S.E. Second Street, has a week of fun planned. On Wednesday, the grill will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jay and Patty will provide music from 3 to 6 p.m. On “Thursty Thursday,” Sept. 13, lunch and dinner will be served 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Friday, Sept. 14, the Legion Auxiliary will host a fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m. The menu will include a choice of fish, shrimp or chicken in a basket or on salad. Music will be provided from 6 to 9 p.m. A monthly Euchre tournament will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 16, the post will open the doors on 5 p.m.; bingo starts at 6 p.m. The kitchen will be open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. On Monday, Sept. 17, The American Legion will host 5-card bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. with lunch served at 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 893-763-5309.

VFW serves spaghetti dinner

The Buckhead Ridge VFW Auxiliary will serve a spaghetti dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 W. All proceeds to benefit Florida military veterans in distress. For information, call 863-467-2882.

Chamber hosts Ribbon Cutting

Join the Chamber of Commerce for the Relocation/Ribbon Cutting at Okeechobee Army Surplus located at 420 N.E. Park Street on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at noon. The Okeechobee Army Surplus is eager to share its new location with the public. Come out and celebrate this long-time business that has been an important part of this community.

BHR Moose serves pork dinner

Buckhead Ridge Moose, 1016 Linda Road, will have a pork chop dinner, fried or grilled, with all the fixings for a $7.50 donation. Dinner is served on Wednesday. Sept. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. The public is welcome.

Cub Scouts meeting set

Come join the fun and adventure of Cub Scouts Pack 964, for boys and girls grades kindergarten through fifth. A meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. at the American Legion, 501 S.E. Second St. For information call David at 863-634-5255 or Melissa at 863-697-6459.

Children’s Services Council to meet

The Children’s Services Council of Okeechobee will have its first Public Budget Hearing for the year 2018-2019 on Thursday, Sept. 13, at 5:01 p.m., in the Okeechobee County School Board office, Room 303 at 700 S.W. Second Ave.

Chamber to host social

On Thursday, Sept. 13, Rise Up with the Chamber at the Brown Cow Sweetery, 103 S.W. Park St. in Okeechobee, from 7:45 – 8:30 a.m. Mark and Paulette Bragel have invited chamber members and guests back to their amazing chocolate factory. These coffee connoisseurs have much more to offer in way of their lunch delights, special teas, lattes, breakfast quiches, soups that are to die for, ice cream most anyway you like it, and with a friendly inviting atmosphere, you’ll want to keep coming back for more.

BHR VFW serves dinner

The Buckhead Ridge VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 W., will serve dinner on Friday, Sept. 14, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The menu will include grilled boneless rib eye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked and french fried potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, fried onion rings, salad and desert. All proceeds will go to homeless veterans. For information, call 863-467-2882.

Legion will host dinner

On Friday, Sept. 14, come and enjoy dinner at the American Legion, 501 S.E. Second St. Everyone is welcome. Dinner will be fish, shrimps or chicken and french fry baskets, for a $6 donation and is served from 5 until 8 p.m. with music from 6 to 9 p.m. For information, call 863-763-5309.



BHR Moose serves catfish

The Buckhead Ridge Moose Lodge, 1016 Linda Road, offers all-you-can-eat catfish on Friday, Sept. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. for a donation of $10. The public is welcomed.

Shared Services Network to meet

The Executive Roundtable of the Shared Services Network of Okeechobee County will conduct its bi-monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14, in the board room of the Okeechobee County School Board office, 700 S.W. Second Ave. This forum provides a mechanism for dialogue and problem solving in our community through the collaborative efforts of our local decision makers. The public is invited to attend. For more information, please call Erin Moore 863-462-5000, Ext. 257.

Community cookout set

Come out and join your local Okeechobee Walmart, Store #814 and the Sheriff’s office fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network for their community cook out on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2101 S. Parrott Ave. for pulled pork, burgers and hot dogs.

Tilapia & Frog Gigging set

The Lake Okeechobee Airboat Association will host a Tilapia and Frog Gigging Contest to be held on Saturday, Sept. 15. Meet at the Okee-Tantie airboat ramp, 1043 S.R. 78 in Okeechobee. Registration will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Gigging is from 8 p.m. to midnight. Weigh in is at midnight. A prize of $250 be given for the heaviest tilapia and $250 for the heaviest frog.

Legion opens Sunday bingo

American Legion 64, 501 S.E. Second St., will host Sunday night bingo on Sept. 16, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. in the bingo area. All proceeds will benefit the American Legion veterans’ programs. The event is open to the public.

BHR Moose serve breakfast

The Buckhead Ridge Moose Lodge, 1016 Linda Road, will offer a full breakfast on Sunday, Sept. 16, from 8 to 11 a.m. The public is welcomed.

Historical Society to meet

The Okeechobee Historical Society will hold its first meeting after the summer break on Monday, Sept. 17, at noon in the museum, 1850 U.S. 98 N. Bring a covered dish to share, $10 for your yearly dues and get caught up on all the projects that have been occurring since our last meeting in June! We hope to have a good turnout to hear Dale Barrett speak on his experiences in uncovering the logs at the Raulerson Log Cabin.

Blood Roundup volunteers meet

The volunteers of the Okeechobee Blood Roundup will meet Monday, Sept. 17, at 9 a.m. in Room 21 at the First United Methodist Church, 200 N.W. Second Avenue. The Roundup is only two months away. Anyone interested in helping is welcome. For information, call Raye at 863-467-2557.

Legion hosts 5-card bingo

American Legion Post #64, 501 S.E. Second St., will host five-card bingo on Monday, Sept. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. with lunch served at 12:30 p.m. For information, call 863-763-5309.

Republican Party to meet

You are invited to be part of the Okeechobee County Republican Party Red Wave Victory Festivities at the Monday, Sept. 17, meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Cowboys BBQ, 202 N.E. Seventh Ave. Come at 6 p.m. if placing a food order. Don’t miss the celebration with our fantastic candidates.

BHR Moose serve dinner

The Buckhead Ridge Moose Lodge, 1016 Linda Road, will offer a spaghetti dinner with all the fixings on Monday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m., all for a donation of $7. The public is welcomed.

Dems Chapter to meet

The Okeechobee Chapter of the Democratic party of Florida welcomes you to attend their monthly meeting held on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room of Beef O’ Bradys, 608 S. Parrott Ave.

Sew-a-thon set “A Case for Smiles”

“A Case for Smiles” (formerly Conkerr Cancer) is having a charity pillowcase sew-a-thon on Wednesday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. This is in coordination with the annual MOPS (Miles of Pillowcase Smiles) held every September. (Did you know that it takes 2112 pillowcases to make one mile of smiles?) This year it will be held at the Church of Our Saviour Parish Hall, 200 N.W. Third St. Bring your sewing machine or serge and sew with other ladies of our community who want to help make a difference in the lives of children with cancer or other life-changing illnesses. Bring 100 percent cotton child-friendly fabric or sew up a pre-cut kit. Bring a lunch and join in on the fun! Call Peggy at 863-763-4972 or Joan at 561-385-8216 for further information.

Healthy Start to meet

Okeechobee County Healthy Start Coalition Board of Directors will meet Wednesday, Sept. 19, at noon at The White House Plaza, 1132 S. Parrot Ave. The meeting is open to the public. The Coalition is part of a statewide network responsible for planning and implementing services for pregnant women and infants. The Coalition is made up of citizens interested in promoting healthy pregnancies and healthy birth outcomes for Okeechobee County Residents. For information, contact Kay Begin at 863-462-5877.

Caregiver Conference set for Sept. 20

An Okeechobee Fearless Family Caregiver Conference will take place Thursday, Sept. 20, at the IRSC Williamson Conference Center, 2229 N.W. Ninth Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with lunch included. Learn to balance family, work and caregiving, plus much more. There are limited free tickets for caregivers. For information or to register, call 877-829-2734 or visit caregiver.com. Okeechobee Senior Services and Caregiver.com will honor Okeechobee’s leading caregiver advocates, Okeechobee Mayor Dowling Watford and Hospice of Okeechobee CEO, Gail Gerntrup with Today’s Caregiver magazine’s national award on Sept 20th at the Fearless Caregiver Conference.

Diabetes class offered at Library

A free class on diabetes management will be offered Friday, Sept. 21, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Okeechobee Public Library, 206 S.W. 16th St. Whether you have just been diagnosed, or have had diabetes for many years and are finding it more difficult to manage, this class is for you. For more information, call Noreen Williams, CDE at 321-615-1901.

Referral Network will meet

The Okeechobee Businesswomen’s Referral Network will meet Friday, Sept. 21, at 11:30 a.m. in the meeting room at Lakeside Grille, 1111 S. Parrott Ave. Whether an old friend or a new one, all are welcome to share ideas and expertise. For information, call Raye at 863-467-2557.

National Public Lands Day set

Enjoy the beautiful fall weather and have fun helping us protect your Historic Okeechobee Battlefield! We will be hand pulling or clipping invasive exotic weeds and picking up trash on Saturday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m. to noon. You will be provided with gloves, garbage bags, water and snacks. All volunteers will receive a free Florida State park day pass! For information, call Park Office at 863-462-5360 or Email Ashley.haymond@floridadep.gov.

Notice of proposed tax increase

The Children’s Services Council of Okeechobee County has tentatively adopted a measure to increase its property tax levy. All concerned citizens are invited to attend a public hearing on the tax increase to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 5:01 p.m. in the Okeechobee County School Board, 700 S.W. Second Ave., Room 303. A FINAL DECISION on the proposed tax increase and the budget will be made at this hearing.

Foundation Luncheon honors donors

Okeechobee Educational Foundation invites you to a luncheon honoring donors on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at noon at the First United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall, 200 N.W. Second St. Please RSVP by Wednesday, Sept. 19, to 863-462-5000 EXT 257 or email erin.moore@okee.k12.fl.us.

Ladies conference set: True Woman 2018

Open Hands Health Center is pleased to offer a free livestream of True Woman 2018. This ladies conference is led by Nancy DeMoss Wolgemuth and will be held at The Big Lake Baptist Association, 210 N.E. Seventh St. This conference livestream starts Sept. 27 with Session 1 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Sept. 28 Session 2 from 9 a.m. to noon, Session 3 from 2 to 5 p.m., Session 4 from 7 to 10 p.m., and Sept. 29 Session 5 from 9 a.m. to noon. Topics include: The truth about sin, sexuality, gender identity, priorities, marriage, children, circumstances, the truth about consequences, emotions, God and His word. The conference concludes discussing The True Woman movement: where do we go from here. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each session. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged for each session, as seats are limited and registrants will have preference. Call 863-801-7737 to register or sign up on Facebook at Open Hands Health Centers Event Page.

Celebrate pet adoptions

The Trail of Hope Animal Rescue, 1201 U.S. 98 N. in Okeechobee (just north of the Livestock Market), invites the public to an open house to celebrate one year of adoptions with them on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, call 863-357-1104.

CFRPC set for Oct. 10

The Central Florida Regional Planning Council (CFRPC) will NOT hold a meeting in September. The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 10, in Okeechobee at the Okeechobee County Courthouse, Commission Chambers, 304 N.W. Second St. in Okeechobee at 9:30 a.m.

KOA host BeatleBeat

The KOA will host a BeatleBeat, tribute to the Beatles, on Sunday, March 3, at 7 p.m. at the Okeechobee KOA Resort Convention, 4276 U.S. 441 in Okeechobee. BeatleBeat features four talented musicians that re-create the look, style and sound of the most famous rock and roll band in the world – The Beatles – that takes you on a musical and visual trip back to the 60s. Each classic hit song is performed with vintage instruments that faithfully capture the sound that changed popular music forever. BeatleBeat is comprised of world class musicians who are veterans of the Cast of Beatlemania, Legends in Concert and Disney’s British Invasion band at EPCOT.

Children’s Mental Health System of Care hosts ‘Family Nights’

The Okeechobee Children’s Mental Health System of Care will present monthly Family Nights at IRSC until April 23, 2019.

Bring the kids and join in the fun at the Williamson Education Center at Indian River State College for evenings that include dinner, fun and great information from experts on children’s mental health, education, safety and more.

The events will be held on the fourth Tuesday of the month from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Topics will include:

• Sept. 25: Anxiety, depressions and suicide awareness;

• Oct. 23: IEPs and 504 Plans — knowing your child’s educational rights;

• Nov. 27: Introduction to the Children’s Mental Health System of Care and Wraparound Case Management;

• Jan. 22: Social media — avoiding the danger online;

• Feb. 26: Health literacy — what you need to know;

• March 26: Children’s Behavioral Health Fair — Learn about services available to children in our community;

• April 23: How to advocate for your child and yourself.

For more information, contact Jane Kaufman at 863-462-5125, ext. 135 or email jane.kaufman@okee.k12.fl.us.

Skate Park is open again

The Parks & Recreation Department is proud to announce the re-opening of the Okeechobee Skate Park at Kiwanis Park located at 350 N.W. Sixth Avenue. The Skate Park had been closed for several months in anticipation of installing new skate-lite wood surfaces on all of the ramps and some structural repairs to several modular frames. The Skate Park is open seven days a week from dawn to dusk.

Blood Roundup volunteers needed

Looking for a place to volunteer? Check out the Okeechobee Blood Roundup. The 13th annual Blood Roundup will be held Nov. 17 and 18. Find out how you can help save lives while having a lot of fun and satisfaction. For more information, call Raye at 863-467-2557.

Fire/Rescue offers free blood pressure checks

Starting May 1, 2018, Okeechobee County Fire/Rescue ill offer free blood pressure checks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at:

• Fire Station #1, 504 N.W. Sixth Street,

• Fire Station #2, 3511 S.E. 38th Ave., and,

• Fire Station #4, 1199 N.E. 168th St.

Please understand that if you stop by a station and there is no staff there, they are out on an emergency call. Please stop back later.

Vietnam Veterans will meet

Vietnam Era Military Service Personnel are invited to Gladys’ Restaurant, 511 S.W. Park St., every Wednesday about 7 a.m. No membership required. For information, contact Chapter President Dan Hunt at 863-447-3662.

Tai Chi at the Senior Center

Beginning July 9, 2018 Okeechobee Senior Services will again be offering Tai Chi classes on Monday and Wednesday mornings from 9:30 – 10:30 at the Lottie Raulerson Senior Center. Tai Chi offers many potential benefits to seniors such as relieving the physical effects of stress, reducing bone loss in menopausal women, improving lower body and leg strength, reducing arthritis pain and reducing blood pressure. Tai Chi is also known to increase energy by releasing endorphins, increase mental capacity and concentration, improve balance and stability by strengthening the ankles and the knees, and promote faster recovery from strokes and heart attacks. This is a great opportunity to do something good for your mind, body and soul, and who knows, you may make some new friends along the way. These classes are offered to beginners and the experienced at no cost. The Lottie Raulerson Senior Center is located at 1690 NW 9th Avenue, just south of the IRSC campus. For further information, please call Senior Services at 863-462-5180.

