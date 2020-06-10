Community events around the Lake

Okeechobee County

Mobile market to visit

OKEECHOBEE — The United Against Poverty (UAP) Mobile Market will be in Okeechobee on Thursday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Our Village, 1703 S.W. Second Avenue. The Brahman movie theater parking lot will be used to line up cars as needed. The nonprofit grocery program will distribute boxes of fresh produce for a $5 handling fee. Each box will contain 17-20 pounds of mixed fruits and vegetables such as bell peppers, cucumbers, onions, red potatoes, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, yellow squash, zucchini, apples, oranges and pears. UAP offers communities throughout Florida a “hand up” by making produce available for the cost of handling and transportation. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles and bring correct change. Volunteers will load the boxes directly into trunks.

Amvets host bingo

OKEECHOBEE — Amvets Post 200, 3651 U.S. 441 S.E. #6, will host quarter bingo on Friday, June 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. Five-card bingo will be held on Sunday, June 14, and Tuesday, June 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. Open to members and guests.



CCC holds meeting July 28

OKEECHOBEE — The Community Collaborative Council will hold a meeting on Tuesday, July 28, at 10 a.m. in room 102 at 700 S.W. Second Ave.



VITA prepares taxes June 18

OKEECHOBEE — FREE Tax prepertion with United Way’s drop-off tax service will be held on Thursday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To participate, clients do need to make an appointment by calling 239-433-7206. Make sure to bring your ID, Social Security cards and all your tax documents. Clients can drive up, stay in the car, and a tax preparer will complete an intake interview. The client will leave their tax papers such as W-2s and 1099s with the preparer and come back the following week to receive their completed tax return.

Glades County



TFP holds virtual meeting

GLADES COUNTY — The Glades County Tobacco-Free Partnership quarterly meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, June 17, at 3:30 p.m. For information on how to register for the meeting, call 863-265-6055. Individuals needing accommodations under ADA should call 863-265-6055, 72 hours prior to the scheduled function.

Drive-thru food pantry set

MOORE HAVEN — The Harry Chapin Food Bank will hold a drive-thru food pantry at the Chalo Nitka fairgrounds, 301 10th St., on Tuesday, June 9 and June 23, from 10 a.m. to noon. Pop your trunk upon arrival and volunteers will place your food in the trunk.

Hendry County

Chow Down Food truck coming

LABELLE — Chow Down Food Truck will be coming to Barron Park House Art Gallery, N. Lee St., on Thursday, June 18, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Get your scholarship application

LABELLE — The LaBelle Kiwanis Club is accepting applications for adult scholarships from LaBelle residents to be used for college or vocational school (2020 High School graduates must wait to apply in 2021). Completed applications must be postmarked by Wednesday, July 1, or returned to the LaBelle Kiwanis Thrift Store no later than 5 p.m. on July 1. Application forms may be printed by visiting labellekiwanis.com/scholarships.html or you can pick an application up at the LaBelle Kiwanis Thrift Store at 155 S. Bridge.

Palm Beach County

Teens can join support group

PALM BEACH COUNTY — The Palm Beach County Youth Services Department’s Youth and Family Counseling program will begin hosting REAL TALK, a virtual support group for Palm Beach County teens ages 13-18 via Zoom Video. Virtual meetings will be held every Wednesday beginning June 17 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. To register, call 561-242-5714.

Seeking Glades mentors

PAHOKEE — Take Stock in Children Palm Beach County is seeking mentors make the difference in the lives of the students they serve in the Glades/Pahokee area. Virtual mentor orientation will be held on Thursday, June 18, at 5:30 p.m. or Thursday, June 25, at noon. Contact Kimberly Briard at kbriard@takestockpalmbeach.org or visit the website takestockpalmbeach.org/ to complete a mentor application online.

Parents & teens join workshop

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Parents, join a free webinar and learn how to talk to your teen about sexuality on Saturday, June 20, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.. Topics include: sexual health wellness and COVID-19, sexting in the digital world, creating family values, initiative sex positive conversations, and more. Registration is limited. Participants will receive a $50 e-gift card for participating. To join, contact Breanna Lewis, MPH, Time for Your Teen Coordinator, breanna.lewis@ppsenfl.org.

Join a Healthy Living workshop

PALM BEACH COUNTY — From Healthy Living: Join other participants for the Living Health Workshop and receive information about staying healthy as we age. If you are interested, email Maureen McCarthy at MMcCarthy@YourADRC.org, or call 561-684-5885 ext.59103 so she can get you the mandatory forms as well as send you a test meeting so we can do some technology training, if necessary. Virtual workshops will be held on Tuesdays, June 16, 23 and 30 and July 7 and 14 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.