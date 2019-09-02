Colleges closed Tuesday due to storm

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Due to the continued uncertainty of Hurricane Dorian’s projected path, all Palm Beach State College campuses will remain closed on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Any additional updates will be communicated via the College website at www.palmbeachstate.edu, the College emergency alert system and social media.

FORT PIERCE — The majority of Indian River State College’s service district has been placed under a Hurricane Warning, and dangerous conditions are anticipated throughout Monday and Tuesday. IRSC will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and remain closed until further notice. Decisions on Wednesday, Thursday and beyond will be made based on Hurricane Dorian’s impact, and IRSC will only reopen once it has been determined to be safe to do so.