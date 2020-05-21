Colegrove named chief of Glades Public Safety Department

Angela Colegrove

MOORE HAVEN — The Glades County Public Safety Department was excited to announce May 19 that Angela Colegrove has accepted the position of public safety director. Ms. Colegrove started with Glades County in 1996 in the Emergency Management Division and progressed up the ladder. “Letters of support and confidence were provide by team members of GCPS, and she has proven her capabilities during the past six months as acting director,” noted the announcement on its Facebook page. About 90 people, including Glades County Commissioner Donna Storter Long and Supervisor of Elections Aletris Farnam, were quick to congratulate Angie on her new position! “So proud of you, Angie, and really appreciate your dedication and professionalism,” wrote Mrs. Long. Ms. Farnam chimed in, “Congratulations! So happy for you and our county.”