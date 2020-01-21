Cold weather shelters open in Big Lake Area

Cold weather shelters will be open tonight in the Big Lake area.

Due to the cold weather, Okeechobee County Emergency Management will open a shelter tonight (Jan. 21) at 5 p.m. at the Douglas Brown Community Center, 826 N.E. 16th Ave.

Those who come to the shelter should bring warm clothing, food, cots or air mattresses, pillows and blankets or sleeping bags. Water and some snacks will be provided.

Do not bring weapons of any kind. Do not bring pets with the exception of trained service animals.

The shelter will be open from 5 p.m. Jan. 21 to 7 a.m. Jan. 22. All seeking shelter from the cold must be at the center by 10 p.m. For more information, call the EOC at 863-763-3212.

Two shelters will be open in Hendry County. In LaBelle, a cold weather shelter will be open at the United Way House, 144 N. Bridge Street. In Clewiston, a shelter will be open at the Janet B. Taylor Auditorium, 1100 S. Olympia Street.

Doors will open at both of the Hendry County Shelters at 7 p.m. Those seeking shelter must be in place by midnight.

In western Palm Beach County, a cold weather shelter will open at the West County Senior Center, 2916 State Road 15, in Belle Glade at 7 p.m. It will be open until 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Transportation to shelters will be via Palm Tran at designated pick up locations. Transportation information can be obtained by contacting: Palm Beach County Crisis Line. Dial 211 or toll free at 866-882-2991. For more information, call the Palm Beach County Division of Emergency Management at 561-712-6400 or 561- 712-6428. Palm Tran Connection will begin bus pick-ups according to the established routes at 6:00 p.m.