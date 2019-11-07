Code enforcement to visit Pioneer Estates

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County code enforcement heard the concerns of the citizens and is launching its next neighborhood enhancement effort.

Starting the week of Nov. 11, Okeechobee County code enforcement officers will be visiting the Pioneer Estates area. This neighborhood enhancement effort is intended to help property owners stay in compliance with county regulations and improve the appearance of the neighborhood. The goal is to maintain safe and economically viable neighborhoods.

Code enforcement officers will inspect properties for code violations including, but not limited to:

• Outdoor storage such as car parts, appliances, and similar items;

• Junk, trash and debris;

• Overgrown grass and weeds;

• Inoperable/abandoned vehicles;

• Unauthorized farm animals;

• Exterior property maintenance such as broken windows, damaged roofs and other types of exterior damage.



As noted in a previously published news story, there will also be a neighborhood enhancement effort for the Lazy 7 starting the week of Nov. 11.



You do not need to be present during the inspection; however, if you have any questions, contact the code enforcement office at 863-763-5548, ext. 3077, or email codeenforcement@okeechobee.fl.us.