Cocoa man dies in crash on Flaghole Road

CLEWISTON — A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release stated that at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, a 2006 Ford Escape driven by a 46-year-old man, of Cocoa, was traveling northbound on Flaghole Road, south of U.S. 27. A 2000 Ford Excursion operated by Michael Varnum, 47, of Clewiston, was traveling southbound on Flaghole Road, south of U.S. 27. As both vehicles approached, both drivers evasively steered toward the west shoulder resulting in the front of the Escape colliding with the front of the Excursion. Both vehicles came to a final rest on the west shoulder.

The driver of the Escape succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. His next of kin has to be identified before the FHP will release his name. It was reported that Mr. Varnum and a passenger in his vehicle, Reina Venegas, of Clewiston, received minor injuries in the crash.

The crash was still under investigation at the time of the press release.