Coast Guard searching for missing boaters

ST. PETERSBURG – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two boaters who have been missing for the past week.

Gerald Cook, 81, and Peter Cook, 55, along with four of their dogs, left Panama City on Feb. 13 with plans to travel to Vero Beach via the Okeechobee Waterway. They left a Panama Beach marina on Feb. 13 aboard a 52-foot yellow steel vessel “Rome.” They were scheduled to arrive in Vero Beach on Feb. 18.

Since Feb. 18, the Coast Guard search has covered more than 140,000 square miles in the Gulf of Mexico.

Boaters on the Gulf Coast and the Okeechobee Waterway are asked to be on the lookout for the missing boaters.

If you have any information that could aid in the search, please contact Coast Guard District 7 Command Center at 305-415-6800.