Closures and cancellations due to hurricane Dorian

The following is a list of cancellations and businesses or public offices that will be closing early in preparation of hurricane Dorian. It will be updated throughout the day.

Okeechobee County

• Okeechobee Public Library will be closing at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30. The Library will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 3, pending further notice.

Hendry County

• Hendry County government offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, for the Labor Day holiday. For updates, visit www.preparehendry.com.