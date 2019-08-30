Closures and cancellations due to hurricane Dorian
The following is a list of cancellations and businesses or public offices that will be closing early in preparation of hurricane Dorian. It will be updated throughout the day.
Okeechobee County
• Okeechobee Public Library will be closing at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30. The Library will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 3, pending further notice.
Hendry County
• Hendry County government offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, for the Labor Day holiday. For updates, visit www.preparehendry.com.
