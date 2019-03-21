Clewiston’s AYSO thanks City of Clewiston Clewiston’s American Youth Soccer Organization, Region 1267, would like to thank the City of Clewiston for city staff’s support this past season. You helped make our 20th year of soccer a success for our youths.



Related

Newsletter

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.