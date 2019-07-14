Clewiston woman killed in rollover accident

SOUTH BAY – A Clewiston woman was killed in a single vehicle accident early Sunday morning, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, the accident happened on U.S. Highway 27 approximately 3.5 miles south of South Bay, at 3:30 a.m. on July 14.

Lorena M. Lara, 28, of Clewiston was driving a 2006 Ford Fusion northbound on U.S. 27 in the inside lane of travel, when for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered onto the center median, according to the report. The driver than apparently over corrected, causing the Ford Fusion to travel back into the northbound lanes before traveling off the east side of the roadway. After leaving the east side of the roadway, the car collided with and broke the steel guard rail before rolling over and coming to a final rest, the report continues.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according PBSO Investigator Sean Ramsey‘s report.

