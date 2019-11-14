Clewiston woman dies in auto accident

CLEWISTON — Florida Highway Patrol has reported a fatality in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at approximately 8:30 p.m. According to the press release, Judy Nell Vann, 74, of Clewiston, was traveling north on Flaghole Road approaching the intersection of U.S. 27 in a 2003 Dodge Caravan.

Armando Izquierdo Nistal, 60, of Hialeah, was traveling east on U.S. 27 approaching that same intersection in a 2000 semi-truck.

Ms. Vann failed to stop at the stop sign posted south of the intersection. The front of Ms. Vann’s Caravan collided with the right side of the trailer towed by the semi-truck Mr. Nistal was driving. The Dodge Caravan rotated and ejected Ms. Vann from the vehicle. The Dodge Caravan collided with the guardrail on the south shoulder of U.S. 27 and came to a final rest blocking the U.S. 27 eastbound outside lane facing south. The semi-truck was driven to a controlled stop blocking the U.S. 27 eastbound lane facing west.

It was reported that Judy Nell Van was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The traffic accident was investigated by Trooper J. Laezama.