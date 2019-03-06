Clewiston Museum celebrates Seminole Heritage Day

‘Seminole Indians and the Origins of the Florida Cattle Industry, 1565-1858’

CLEWISTON — The Clewiston Museum will celebrate Seminole Heritage Day on Thursday, March 14, from 7 to 8 p.m. Guest speaker, Jason Herbert, will present “Seminole Indians and the Origins of the Florida Cattle Industry, 1565-1858.”

The presentation examines the historical changes made in Florida after the introduction of Spanish cattle starting in the 1500s. More specifically, it highlights the contributions the Florida Indians made in the development of Florida’s powerful cattle industry.

Jason Herbert is a doctoral candidate in history at the University of Minnesota. His dissertation examines the transformation of the indigenous people of Florida from the 16th through 19th centuries.

The Clewiston Museum is located at 109 Central Ave.