Clewiston man seriously injured in traffic crash

HENDRY COUNTY — A Bradenton man died in a Hendry County crash Sept. 7 and a Clewiston man received serious injuries.

A Florida Highway Patrol press release stated that at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, a 2005 Dodge Caravan operated by Larry Gerome Willis, 32, of

Clewiston was traveling eastbound negotiating a curve on State Road 80 west of County Road 833.

At the same time a 2016 Kia Rio operated by Francesca Antoine, 26, of Bradenton, was traveling westbound negotiating the curve on SR 80 east of the Dodge.

The Dodge attempted to pass slower moving traffic in a no-passing zone. Both vehicles swerved toward the north shoulder to avoid a collision. The front of the Dodge struck the left side of the Kia.

The Dodge rotated counterclockwise and came to an uncontrolled stop in the westbound lane of SR 80 facing north.

The Kia continued north over an embankment and came to an uncontrolled stop off the roadway facing north.

Mr. Willis was transferred to Lee Memorial Hospital, where he was reported to be in serious condition. Willy Williams, a passenger in the Dodge and also from Clewiston, was not injured.

Mr. Antoine was reported to have succumbed to the injuries he received in the crash.

The traffic accident was investigated by Trooper Steven VonSoosten and Cpl. Justin Close.