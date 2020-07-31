Clewiston man seriously injured in one-vehicle crash

CLEWISTON — A Clewiston man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on July 31 according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the FHP report, the accident occurred at 4:04 a.m. A 23-year-old Clewiston man was driving southbound on Flaghole Road near Girl Scout Trail. The vehicle crossed the center line and continued in a southeasterly direction across the northbound lane of Flaghole Road. The vehicle then departed the roadway. The driver lost control as the vehicle overturned on the northbound grassy shoulder. The vehicle came to rest overturned in a ditch.

The driver was transported by Air Rescue to St. Mary’s Hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition, according to the FHP report.