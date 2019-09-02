Clewiston man killed in single car crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY — A Clewiston man was killed in a single vehicle accident on U.S. 27 in Palm Beach County at 11 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Antuwan Lavaro Smith, 29, of Clewiston was driving a 1998 Ford F-150 southbound in the outside travel lane of U.S. 27.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the roadway and collided with the guardrail. The vehicle mounted the guardrail and flipped over the railing as the crash ensued, the report continues. The driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

