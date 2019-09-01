Clewiston man killed in head-on crash in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has reported a fatality in a three-vehicle crash on State Road 15 Friday night. According to the report, Nathaniel Stinson, 34, of Clewiston died in the crash.

According to the PBSO report, Mr. Stinson was driving a 2005 Infinity G35 northbound on SR 15 approaching a right hand curve in the road around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Iliotaire Fils Aime, 39, of Belle Glade, was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander southbound on SR 15.

Stephondria Thomas, 28, of Belle Glade, was driving a 2007 Ford Crown Victoria southbound on SR 15, behind the Toyota.

As the both the northbound Infinity and the southbound Toyota entered a curve in the road, the Infinity veered out of its lane and struck the Toyota on the driver’s side. The Infinity then collided head-on with the Crown Victoria, according to the PBSO report.

Mr. Stinson died in the crash. The drivers and passengers of the other vehicles were transported to area hospitals with injuries.

SR 15 runs from SR 80/SR 880 at Belle Glade north along the east shore of Lake Okeechobee to Okeechobee.