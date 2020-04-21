Clewiston man charged with vehicular homicide

CLEWISTON — A Clewiston man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a 2019 accident that claimed the life of Francesca Antoine, 26, of Bradenton.

Larry Gerome Willis, 23, of Clewiston has been charged with vehicular homicide and driving while license suspended.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol investigator Cpl. Justin Close’s report, on Sept. 7, 2019, at 1:48 p.m., Mr. Willis was driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan eastbound on State Road 80, west of County Road 833. Ms. Antoine was driving a 2016 Kia Rio westbound on State Road 80, negotiating a curve.

Mr. Willis attempted to pass slower moving traffic in a no passing zone, the report continues.

Both vehicles swerved toward the north shoulder to attempt to avoid a collision. The front of the Caravan struck the left side of the Kia. The Caravan rotated counterclockwise and came to an uncontrolled stop in the westbound lane of SR 80, facing north. The Kia continued north over an embankment and came to an uncontrolled stop off the roadway facing north.

Ms. Antoine died in the crash. Mr. Willis was seriously injured and transported to Lee Memorial Hospital. A 6-year-old passenger in the Caravan was uninjured.