Clewiston Library alters hours, services

CLEWISTON — Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19. the Clewiston Library has modified library services and operating hours until further notice.

The Clewiston Library will be open to provide limited computer and internet access. Wi-Fi service. research assistance and the borrowing of materials. For the safety of the public and staff, we are encouraging social distancing (approximately 6 feet to 2 meters from others). Other services impacted: All activities, events and meetings will be canceled until further notice. Computers will be available to complete your Census form. Computer use will be limited to one hour per day due to limited workstations. The library will not accept donations of materials from the public until further notice.

For those who are unable or reluctant to visit a branch. you are encouraged to use our virtual services or call ahead of time to reserve an item and staff members will have it ready for pick up upon your arrival. Hours will now be Monday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 9-5; the library is now closed weekends. Call 863-983-1493 for further information.

