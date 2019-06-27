Clewiston Goodwill back by popular demand

CLEWISTON — After being bombarded with requests to stay open, Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida (SWFL) was able to negotiate a way to continue offering goods and services in the Clewiston community.

Plans for the store closure have been halted and redirected to a relocation in the same plaza at 969 W. Sugarland Highway. The new store will open in the fall of 2019. The current Clewiston store will remain open in its existing location until then.

The “Store Closing Sale” for Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22, offering a 50% off discount was continued for customers, but renamed as the Clewiston “Celebration Sale.”

“The new location is a perfect fit for us,” said Goodwill Industries of SWFL CEO and President John Nadeau. “The existing facility no longer met our needs, and we are excited to be able to bring a brand new store and new services to the Clewiston community.”

“The new location will house 7,600 square feet of retail space and will co-locate with our mission services in our redesigned Community Resource Center, formerly branded as our Job-Link Center. The expanded Community Resource Center is designed to provide family strengthening services inclusive of a new digital training site, employment services and access to resources in our community that will strengthen and support our families in need,” he went on.

“We will continue to house multiple partners under one roof to ensure the effectiveness of our services and to overcome barriers to program access. Last year, we served 1,885 individuals and their families providing a variety of services to overcome barriers to self-sufficiency,” Mr. Nadeau said.

Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida is a nonprofit organization committed to serving people with disabilities and disadvantages by providing life-changing opportunities toward independence. They are grateful to be able to continue offering services to the Clewiston community. For more information about Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, visit goodwillswfl.org.