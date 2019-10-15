Clewiston girl in critical condition after being ejected from swamp buggy

CLEWISTON — A Clewiston child was hospitalized in serious condition on Saturday following a swamp buggy accident.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, approximately 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, Shawn Newton, 33 of Clewiston, was operating a swamp buggy at 475 S. Cabbage Palm St. and Hunting Club Way in Hendry County.

The swamp buggy struck a tree stump and 7-year-old Emma Newton, of Clewiston, was ejected from the swamp buggy and run over by the tire. She was taken by a medical helicopter to Lee Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Tampa General Hospital. Emma was reported to be in critical condition at the time of the press release.

An adult passenger and four other children who were also on the swamp buggy did not receive injuries according to the report.