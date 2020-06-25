Clewiston FYI

Dates to Remember

• July 1 — Virtual Planning & Zoning Board meeting. Virtual meeting instructions on how to watch and/or participate in the virtual meeting will be included with the meeting agenda announcement.

• July 20 — City Commission meeting. It has not yet been determined if this meeting will be virtual or in-person. If it is virtual, instructions on how to watch and/or participate in the virtual meeting will be included with the meeting agenda announcement. If the city resumes scheduling in-person city meetings, an announcement will be made.

Community Development Director Travis Reese reports:

• New flood maps went into effect May 15. The new maps bring many homeowners out of the special flood hazard zone, allowing them to save money on insurance. To see if this applies to you check msc.fema.gov/portal/home or call the community development office at 863-983-1500.

• Construction on the Hampton Inn is nearing completion and is expected to open in the next 60 days. The contractor is working on interior finishes and landscaping.

• Construction has begun on two additional apartment buildings in the Sweet Lake Villas complex. When completed, there will be 20 new apartments averaging 1,487 square feet each, doubling the size of the development.

Library Director Natasha Hayes reports:

• The library remains closed at this time in terms of ability for patrons to access the facility due to the pandemic but remains open to phone, website and patron account assistance from noon until 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The library is currently creating a plan for a phased reopening to occur by early July.

• Looking for a virtual summer program for your child … check out the Clewiston and Barron Library Facebook pages. There you will find a link to join the summer reading program presented by Page Turner Adventures. Simply click on the link facebook.com/groups/CLEWISTONandBARRONLIBRARIES/ to join the group and you will have weekly access to daily interactive activities, stories, crafts and much more (supplies for crafts are not provided). This wonderful program is brought to you and paid for by our partnership with the Southwest Florida Library Network (SWFLN).

• Library staff are busy with various duties at this time which range from filling patron requests for materials, conducting inventory of each item in the library, planning and providing online digital programs, as well as virtual storytimes. Mrs. Diana is doing an amazing job with creating the libraries digital arts and crafts programs as well as keeping our Facebook page updated and full of fun things to do and read. This month, the digital craft was “Kawaii Cupcake Charm!” All materials for the event are provided by the library in the form of a small kit. Patrons pick up the kits on a designated day and time to ensure contactless transactions. Patrons will then logon to our Facebook page and join the fun through Zoom. Mrs. Maria is doing an excellent job with bringing stories alive through her virtual storytimes. All events are listed on our Facebook page.

• Staff is also working diligently to ensure a sanitary, safe environment for our patrons upon reopening. When items are returned in the drop box, they are placed in a quarantined area for five days and then wiped down with disinfectant solution. After that process is complete, the items are checked in, any late fees waived and placed back into circulation.

• Curbside service is provided to patrons who have placed holds for items.

Process for placing holds

• Visit hendrylibraries.org and login to your account by entering your library card number and pin number.

• Click on Search Catalog (be sure to limit your search by selecting the Clewiston Location)

• Once you find your item be sure that it indicates “Available” and then press on the icon “Place a Hold.”

Staff runs the holds report each morning. Staff will then call you to schedule a pick up date and time.

• The library director is working with SWFLN (Southwest Florida Library Network) to bring another exciting virtual summer program to our community since we are unable to host our usual summer face to face programs. SWFLN is currently finalizing the agreement with the company and we will be sure to advertise and jump start the program as soon as we get the green light to do so. If you are interested in checking it out, please visit their webpage at pageturneradventures.com/virtual-storyology-summer/.

• If you have not done so already, please join our Facebook page (Clewiston Public Library) in order to remain up to date on the library’s events and programs.

Public Works Director Sean Scheffler reports:

• June is Tree Trimming Amnesty Month. The city will haul trimmings from trees that are trimmed on residential properties and offered for collection at the curb free of charge. Trimmings must be cut in lengths no longer than 4 feet and 4 inches across and must be stacked in an orderly manner so that the grab loaders can pick them up quickly and efficiently. Sorry, no commercial properties. For questions, call Jay at 863-983-1471.

• Levee access is closed until at least the end of October due to contractor work associated with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dike rehabilitation project.

• Mosquito Control: Trap counts over last three weeks: Okeechobee Blvd. 300 to 450; Saginaw 200 to 276; and Golf Course 274 to 500. The helicopter was scheduled to fly Friday night, June 19.

• Grant & Project Updates:

○ New sidewalk projects from Wendy’s to San Luiz Ave., San Luiz Ave. to Alverdez Ave. and McDonald’s to Berner Road funded by FDOT are being planned with projected construction start dates of FY 2022/2023. Staff is seeking funding for 3/4 of a mile of other sidewalk improvements through a FDOT Safe Route To Schools grant program for needed sidewalk sections near school sites.

o The Ventura Avenue Rebuild Project is scheduled for 2020 construction. 60% plans and a permit application have been sent to SFWMD for review and permitting.

• Parks Department Activities:

o Outfields in the Sports Complex were sprayed for broadleaf weeds.

o Morris Ridgdill donated an operator and a use of a machine to remove the “build-up lip” along base paths and between infields and outfields.

• Street Division Activities:

Weeds on Bond Street were sprayed and will not be covered until we see that we have better control. A felt ground cover will be put in place and river rock and stone will be used to enhance the area.

Five dead palms were removed.

Staff is painting street markings. Please be aware and careful when crews are working in the street. Avoid the area when possible until the paint dries completely.

Pothole repairs were run two days this cycle.

All guardrails were cleaned up this mowing cycle.

• Facility Maintenance:

Leaking roofs on the city hall and library were quickly taken care of. The drains had plugged with leaves, causing water to back up.

Housekeeping reported several flushers not working properly. They were cleaned out and are back in service.

The back gate at the Animal Control Facility was having trouble maintaining a charge in the battery backup. Staff installed a solar charger to correct the problem.

Golf Course Director Robbie Rush reports:

• Get all information of what’s going on at Clewiston Golf Course Facebook. Get on our E-mail list by going to the City of Clewiston Website. Go to the golf course division and at the bottom of the page you can sign-up on Constant Contact and get all Clewiston Golf Course information.

• The Clewiston Golf Course will be open July 4. We will be operating under normal business hours.

• Clewiston Golf Course Junior Golf Camp was scheduled for July 20-24, 2020. For more information contact the golf shop at 863-983-1448.

• Golf Course is closed on Monday’s now for the Summer.

• Summer Memberships are available. Contact the golf shop for more information.

• Summer Rates are now in at the club. If you pay for 18 holes you can play as many as you want in that same day. Summer Rates started May 15 and go until Sept. 30.

• Golf Shop Hours are 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first tee time is 8 a.m.

• Golf Carts have to be in at 7 p.m.

• Walking play is permitted all day at the golf course now.

• Clewiston Golf Course has a driving range. The driving range has lights which means you can hit golf balls after (night time) hours. Tokens for the range ball machine can be purchased in the golf shop or at the Clewiston Police Department.

• For more information, call the golf shop at 863-983-1448.

Code Enforcement Officer Debbie McNeil reports:

Hurricane season began June 1 and ends November 30. Remove or enclose in a building all openly stored Items on your property before a storm is named.

City of Clewiston Ordinance

Sec. 18-422. – Duty to obtain and display numbers. The importance of house numbers when responding to an emergency, minutes matter. House numbers are not only convenient for finding addresses but necessary for emergency responders to locate those in need. So be sure that fire, ambulance, and police personnel can easily and quickly find your address.

The Clewiston Code of Ordinances requires the following in Section 18-422. – Duty to obtain and display numbers:

• The owner or occupant of any building or structure, residential or commercial, designated a number shall affix such number in a conspicuous place above, on or at the side of said building or structure, or to a permanent fixture located in the front yard of the property on which the building or structure is located. Whenever any building or structure is situated more than 50 feet from the street line, such number shall be affixed to a permanent fixture located near the front walk, driveway, or common entrance to such building or structure.

• The number required to be affixed as provided in this section shall be not less than four inches in height in residential districts and six inches in height in all other districts, shall be of a color that contrasts with the color of the part of the building or structure or other fixture to which such number is affixed, and shall be located in a position to be easily discernible from the street fronting the building, structure or mobile home lot. Once the number is affixed as provided herein, it shall be the duty of the owner or occupant of any building or structure, and the duty of every mobile home park owner or manager, to replace such number if the same is removed therefrom for any reason.

If you have any questions you may contact the Community Improvement Division at 141 Central Ave., Clewiston Utilities Building. The public is encouraged to report code violations by contacting us at the above address, calling 863-983-1454 or online at www.clewiston-fl.gov/egov/apps/action/center.egov

Utilities Director Danny Williams reports:

• Electric Crew Activities

○ Repaired sparking pole on Ridgewood;

○ repaired underground service to apartment building;

○ repaired service to residential customer;

○ repaired jumper wire on North Francisco;

○ removed banner and poles from park;

○ assisted contractor with transformer testing at substation;

○ repaired street lights;

○ replaced customer’s transformer;

○ responded to power outages;

○ removed vegetation from power lines;

○ installed new electric plug in park;

○ assisted water crew to relocate lift station electrical panel on Francisco St.;

○ installed new breaker box for traffic light at intersection of WC Owen and Ventura Ave.

• Water Sewer Crew Activities

○ Repaired five water breaks;

○ performed repairs and replacement on two pumps on collection system lift station, reset two pumps.

Clewiston Utilities wants to remind everyone that certain items should not be flushed down the toilet, as it can clog and damage sewer systems in the community. For some, toilet paper supply at home is low during the coronavirus pandemic. However, if you are using items other than toilet paper in the restroom, please do not flush them. This includes “flushable wipes”. Despite the flushable claim on the container, the wipes shouldn’t be flushed.

• Customer Service Department

○ The public Utilities building drive-through service will remain open to customers during normal office hours.

o It’s lightning season! Don’t forget to sign up for your meter based surge protection! Visit our office today.