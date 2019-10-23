Clewiston enjoys Fall Festival 2019 Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Lisa Wilson CLEWISTON — The City of Clewiston Parks & Recreation Department hosted its annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Sugar Festival Field. From 2 to 6 p.m., activities including a kids costume contest, pet costume contest and even a owner/pet duet contest took place. Other festive activities were an arts and crafts station, live musical entertainment and a variety of food trucks. This year’s enthusiastic turnout of folks had a nice variety of booths where locals sold craft goods or local businesses advertised their services. It was a great day for young festival-goers all dressed up in costumes ready to participate and make their appearance on stage.

Related

Newsletter

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.