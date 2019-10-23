Clewiston enjoys Fall Festival 2019

CLEWISTON — The City of Clewiston Parks & Recreation Department hosted its annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Sugar Festival Field. From 2 to 6 p.m., activities including a kids costume contest, pet costume contest and even a owner/pet duet contest took place. Other festive activities were an arts and crafts station, live musical entertainment and a variety of food trucks. This year’s enthusiastic turnout of folks had a nice variety of booths where locals sold craft goods or local businesses advertised their services. It was a great day for young festival-goers all dressed up in costumes ready to participate and make their appearance on stage.