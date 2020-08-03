Clewiston crash sends woman and child to hospital

CLEWISTON — A Florida Highway Patrol press release stated that at 11:12 a.m. on Friday, July 31, a 22-year-old Clewiston woman was operating an SUV (vehicle 1) and a 59-year-old Clewiston man was operating a SUV (vehicle 2)

Vehicles 1 and 2 were traveling northbound on U.S. 27 in the inside lane. Vehicle 1 was traveling behind vehicle 2. Vehicle 2 began to decelerate. Vehicle 1 failed to decelerate, resulting with the front of vehicle 1 colliding into the rear of vehicle 2 in the inside lane.

Upon impact, vehicle 1 was propelled in a northwesterly direction into the grassy median. Both vehicles came to rest in the center grassy median of U.S. 27 subsequent to the crash.

Driver 1 was reported to have been transported by EMS to Hendry Region Medical Center in Clewiston. A 4-year-old male child (passenger in vehicle 1) was transported by air to St. Mary’s Hospital in West Palm Beach. Both driver and passenger were reported in stable condition at the time of the press release.

