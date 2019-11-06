Clewiston Chamber of Commerce News

CLEWISTON — The Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ribbon cutting at the Grand Reopening of Everglades Federal Credit Union on Oct. 24 with a live Facebook broadcast, and a big crowd including many company and city officials and local dignitaries joined in the festivities. Check out the remodeled space at 1099 W. Ventura Ave.

• The Hendry County Economic Development Council will be starting its new “Engage Hendry” Small Business Educational Series soon. The EDC is running a survey through its Facebook page, and the link is also available on the chamber’s page.

• The Clewiston Chamber of Commerce is still accepting Business of the Year nominations! If you want to nominate your favorite local business, call 863-983-7979!

• Everyone is invited to join members and invited guests of the Chamber of Commerce for Clewiston’s Annual Chamber Dinner. It is scheduled at John Boy Auditorium on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. Tickets, at $60 for members and $85 for nonmembers, went on sale recently. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

• Firehouse Community Theatre Inc. has lots of exciting shows coming up. Be sure to check them out by going online to firehousecommunitytheatre.com/.

• Monday Motivation quote: “Quality is the best business plan.” — John Lasseter.