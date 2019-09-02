City of Okeechobee extends state of emergency

OKEECHOBEE – The City of Okeechobee has extended the Local State of Emergency through Thursday. A Local State of Emergency was declared at 2 p.m. on Aug. 30 by the Okeechobee City Council. The original declaration was set to expire at 2 p.m. Sept. 2.

Based on operational conditions due to Hurricane Dorian, and under the authority granted to City Police Chief Robert Peterson, by Okeechobee City Ordinance 1194, the Local Declaration of Emergency has been extended for an additional 72 hours.

Okeechobee County passed a Declaration of Emergency at 5 p.m. on Aug. 29. That declaration will expire on Thursday.

